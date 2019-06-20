Hot and humid with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms

Expect a few breaks in the clouds this morning into the early afternoon, the sun combined with the humidity will allow the atmosphere to become unstable and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and into this evening. A few of these storms may be strong and produce strong winds and hail, by 10 PM storms will be out of the area. A few breaks in the clouds overnight into Friday morning but another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon.

We’ll keep the chance for isolated storms in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, but the temperatures will be the big story. High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits.