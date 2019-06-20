Hot and humid with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms

Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon

Expect a few breaks in the clouds this morning into the early afternoon, the sun combined with the humidity will allow the atmosphere to become unstable and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and into this evening. A few of these storms may be strong and produce strong winds and hail, by 10 PM storms will be out of the area. A few breaks in the clouds overnight into Friday morning but another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon.

We’ll keep the chance for isolated storms in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, but the temperatures will be the big story. High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 90s with it feeling more like the triple digits.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
87°