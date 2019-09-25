Hot, dry and a little breezy today

Low humidity, dry conditions and a little wind will increase the fire danger today, try to avoid any outdoor burning if you can.

It has been hot over the last few days, we topped out at 96 degrees on Tuesday and we’ll do it all over again today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine and passing high clouds, a stalled-out front to our south will wash out but it won’t provide us relief from the heat or dry conditions.

Another cold front will move into the area on Thursday and believe it or not, has the chance to bring us a stray shower or two. Now before we get too excited about the upcoming “rain” chance, I do want you to know that most of us will stay dry and its still going to be hot. Thursday’s chance for precipitation really means that one or maybe two areas will see a couple of sprinkles or a light shower and that’s about it, we will continue to watch it.

Speaking of rainfall, we have been lacking it. So far this month we have only received .42 inches of rain and we are about 2.05 below the monthly average for rainfall, year-to-date rainfall increases to 3.35 inches below average. As of last Thursday, the drought monitor showed dry to moderate drought conditions sneaking back into the area, unfortunately I expect this to increase for this week and next due to the lack of rainfall and the lack of any rain showing up on the models for the next week or so.