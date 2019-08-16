HOT & DRY: But it’s a dry heat!

We continue to heat back into the upper 90s, with this dry air. A lot of daytime heating and low humidity will keep us comfortably cooler in the early morning but as soon as the sun rises, we will heat-up considerably. Overnight lows dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Less humidity makes it a bit more bearable and slightly cooler readings on the way for the weekend. High pressure filling-in behind our front and dewpoint temperatures have been 12° degrees cooler, which means mush more pleasant conditions in this forecast.

We will remain rain free until next week until we see a return flow of slightly humid air. This means only sporadic pop-up showers and few storms. Readings are more average lower 90s and comfortable lower 70s in the overnight.

