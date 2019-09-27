Hot temperatures will continue into the weekend

Wow! 100 degrees on Thursday, this breaks the record of 99 degrees set back in 1921 and we could very well get close to breaking another record today with our high of 98. Sunny skies this morning then clouds building this afternoon, we do have a slight chance for a stray shower but unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’ll have enough moisture available to see one. Hot temperatures will continue into this weekend with highs in the middle 90s, a very slight chance for an isolated shower will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range 10-15 degrees above average for next week as well with no significant rainfall chances.