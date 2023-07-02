Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today will be another hot day for our Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures once again in the mid to upper 90s, with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Isolated storms will develop early this afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong, but the primary severe weather threat remains to the north.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Monday. As we head into this week, temperatures will begin to cool, but we will remain unsettled, and as a result, humid. Feel like temperatures will stay in the upper 90s and even triple digits this week.

The remainder of the First Alert Forecast will be unsettled. Showers and storms will be possible everyday through the rest of the extended forecast. The threat for severe weather remains low, however, there is still a marginal risk every day through Wednesday. The primary threat will be damaging winds.