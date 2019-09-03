Hurricane Dorian continues to sit over the Bahama Islands

Hurricane Dorian: Not much movement over the last 24 hours as Dorian continues to sit over the Bahamas. Now a category 3 hurricane, Dorian will continue to bring significant rainfall and wind to the Bahamas while the outer bands continue to impact the east coast of Florida. A move to the N/NW is still expected later today, Dorian will then bring rain and wind to the GA/SC and NC coast Wednesday into Friday morning.

Forecast: Staying dry and sunny today with highs in the middle 90s, winds will be a little breezy out of the northeast gusting to around 15-20 mph. No direct impacts of Dorian will be felt here but you may notice a little bit more of a breeze on Wednesday as Dorian moves near the Georgia coast. We’ll stay dry and sunny for the remainder of the week with highs in the middle 90s, our next chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday.