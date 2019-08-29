HURRICANE DORIAN: Scenarios look more like a northwest turn

Pleasant mid-60s in the morning Friday and highs back into the lower 90s.

Now it’s time for Dorian:

We will remain sunny, dry, and hot through Friday. The weekend will begin to see some very indirect subtropical influence, in the form of clouds south and east of Columbus. Holding off rain at this time.

Sunday and Monday looks to be similar according to the latest guidance and blend between all the models, safe to say there will be a few outer bands of a quick shower then it all clears up once again. Breezy east winds 15-25 mph advancing ahead of these rain bands and continuing after.

Sometime Monday the latest NHC lining up with our RPM and GFS…South of Cape Canaveral we will see a landfalling east coast of Florida Hurricane around 140-156 mph winds worst case as a category 4.

Euro model has it skirting the coast similar to Matthew in 2016…UKMET, HWRF, and Canadian have it crossing Florida in the open waters of the Gulf on Labor Day.

I feel this will remain over Florida into southeast Georgia Tuesday-Wednesday before it kicks out in the Atlantic and skirts the Carolina coast. *This depends solely on the mid-Atlantic high pressure weakening and interacting with a high ridge west and a trough on the eastern side of this ridge keeping Dorian contained into northeast Florida and Georgia.