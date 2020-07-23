LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, could become major hurricane by Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, and could become a major hurricane by Thursday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with maximum sustained winds up to 80 mph.

Douglas is moving toward the west near 16 mph.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaii Islands this weekend.

There is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

LATEST WEATHER STORIES

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Updates

    More 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Wednesday

    95° / 73°
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

    Thursday

    95° / 74°
    More sun than clouds
    More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

    Friday

    95° / 74°
    Mix of sun and clouds
    Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

    Saturday

    93° / 74°
    A few thunderstorms possible
    A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

    Sunday

    92° / 74°
    Scattered thunderstorms possible
    Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

    Monday

    93° / 74°
    Showers and thunderstorms late
    Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 93° 74°

    Tuesday

    93° / 73°
    Scattered thunderstorms possible
    Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    81°

    12 AM
    Mostly Clear
    20%
    81°

    80°

    1 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    80°

    77°

    2 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    77°

    77°

    3 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    77°

    76°

    4 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    76°

    75°

    5 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    75°

    75°

    6 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    75°

    75°

    7 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    75°

    76°

    8 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    76°

    78°

    9 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    78°

    82°

    10 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    82°

    84°

    11 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    84°

    87°

    12 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    87°

    90°

    1 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    90°

    91°

    2 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    91°

    93°

    3 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    93°

    93°

    4 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    93°

    92°

    5 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    10%
    92°

    90°

    6 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    90°

    89°

    7 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    0%
    89°

    87°

    8 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    87°

    83°

    9 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    83°

    82°

    10 PM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    82°

    81°

    11 PM
    Mostly Clear
    0%
    81°

    More Political Stories

    More Politics

    Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Trending Stories