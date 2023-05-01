Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- With hurricane season approaching next month, the National Weather Service is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week this week. Each day will have a different theme on how you can stay safe before and during hurricane season.

The best time to prepare is before hurricane season starts. Do not rush through preparations when a hurricane threat is imminent.

Develop An Evacuation Plan: This includes developing an evacuation plan. If you are at risk of feeling a hurricane’s direct impacts, you need an evacuation plan. This could be a friend or family who lives outside of flood areas.

Assemble Disaster Supplies: You also need to assemble disaster supplies beforehand. Have enough food, water, and medicine for each person in your home, for a minimum of 3 days. Also include extra batteries, a weather radio, and flashlights in your safety kit.

Insurance Checkup: Before hurricane season begins, take the time to call your insurance company and make sure you have enough insurance to repair/replace your home in the event of severe weather.

Communication Plan: Take the time to talk with your family about a hurricane plan. Determine local meeting places and evacuation locations, in the event you are separated. Also write down emergency contacts.

Strengthen Your Home: Strengthen your home and improve your home’s ability to withstand hurricane impacts.

The rest of the week we will have more hurricane preparedness tips. Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 11 PM when we discuss Understanding Forecast Information.