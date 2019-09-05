Hurricane wind gusts batter the Carolina coastline

The forecast remains breezy and gusty through a portion of the overnight from Dorian’s energy this far inland. At the same time the northerly winds have helped to drape a cool dry front through the entire viewing area with more dry air and slightly cooler conditions.

Overnight lows: We can expect readings to dip into the upper 60s, with calmer winds and enough clear skies to allow us to cool. Daytime highs will peak into the lower 90s, making it feel a bit cooler but only temporary.

Dorian is expected to batter the outer barrier islands of North Carolina as a category 2, with winds decreasing to 100 mph. Sometime in the afternoon Friday, Dorian will head out in the Atlantic. Eastern Canada will likely face a category 1 Dorian, when it makes another landfall.