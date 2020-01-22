Increasing clouds, rain chances go up for Thursday

After a couple of days in the 40s, we’ll finally warm up to the 50s this afternoon thanks in part to a disturbance to our west. Sunshine this morning with increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening but staying dry.

As temperatures go up, rain chances go up as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 50s with a chance for a few showers in the morning and then again in the evening. We’ll keep the rain chances and near average temperatures into Friday.

Nice weekend ahead with temperatures near average and mostly sunny to sunny skies, the 60s return early next week.