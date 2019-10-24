Increasing clouds this afternoon, chance of rain on Friday

Another chilly morning across the Valley with temperatures in the 40s to 50s, plenty of sunshine as well so expect temperatures to quickly warm up. High temperatures today to be back in the 70s with clouds increasing late this afternoon and evening.

Off and on showers and a few rumbles will be possible on Friday ahead of our next front, this front will slide through during the weekend so expect showers and storms to stay with us on both Saturday and Sunday.

Staying unsettled into early next week as well as the front stalls out to our south, high temperatures will ranging to the middle to upper 70s.