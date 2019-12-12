Increasing clouds this morning, showers likely this afternoon and evening

We’ll see a little bit of sun this morning then clouds will begin to increase from the south after 10 AM, showers will become likely after 1 PM and will continue this evening and overnight.

Friday will be gloomy and wet as heavy rain will be possible during the morning, this may make for a slow morning commute but by lunchtime the heavy rain should be off to our east. Off and on showers will continue into Friday afternoon and evening, we won’t see an end to the wet weather until early Saturday morning.

Sunny skies return for the second half of Saturday through the first half of Monday, temperatures will warm up as well with highs soaring into the upper 60s to near 70. Our next chance for rain will be on Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west, expect temperatures to quickly fall behind the front as cool air follows in behind it.

Drying out on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine but it will be chilly with morning temperatures nearing the freezing mark for some, afternoon highs only in the low 50s.