COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- After a brief break from the rain at the start of this week, the unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast midweek. Beginning Wednesday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system.

We are WEATHER AWARE starting early Thursday morning (12 AM). A low pressure system moving in from the gulf will bring bands of rain and storms throughout the day Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may bring heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

As the gulf low moves out Friday, there will be a brief break from the rain on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, a cold front will bring another round of showers and storms which will linger into early Monday morning.

By Wednesday, readings will be more seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. These temperatures will linger into next weekend when 80s return to our First Alert Forecast Saturday. Following the cold front on Sunday, readings will become seasonable once again next week.