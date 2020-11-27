 

Iron Bowl Looks Good, But Sunday Is Going To Be A Wet Mess!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The big story is going to be the rainfall through Monday morning. Anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected, and higher amounts as you go southwestward into southern Alabama.

Overnight tonight, looking pretty good, could see a few spotty showers to our south and some patchy fog in the morning. But locally, things are looking pretty good at least through the early afternoon before clouds start to build and rain starts to approach from the west and southwest.

Late Friday into Saturday morning, we have a chance of rain, but for now, things are looking good for the Iron Bowl over in Tuscaloosa.

However, come Sunday, we’re going to have another system approaching from the southwest that’s really going to tap into some of that gulf moisture and bring us some very heavy rain, and the possibility of some strong storms.

So, Sunday, we’ll definitely be Weather Aware for you. Then, once that system moves out, much colder air comes pouring in, and by Tuesday morning, we’re talking lows in many places, down into the 20’s!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Friday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 57°
Areas of fog early, then cloudy
Areas of fog early, then cloudy 20% 72° 57°

Friday

74° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 74° 58°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 53°

Sunday

62° / 47°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 62° 47°

Monday

50° / 29°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

47° / 25°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 47° 25°

Wednesday

55° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

10 PM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
40%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories