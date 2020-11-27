Iron Bowl Looks Good, But Sunday Is Going To Be A Wet Mess!

The big story is going to be the rainfall through Monday morning. Anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected, and higher amounts as you go southwestward into southern Alabama.

Overnight tonight, looking pretty good, could see a few spotty showers to our south and some patchy fog in the morning. But locally, things are looking pretty good at least through the early afternoon before clouds start to build and rain starts to approach from the west and southwest.

Late Friday into Saturday morning, we have a chance of rain, but for now, things are looking good for the Iron Bowl over in Tuscaloosa.

However, come Sunday, we’re going to have another system approaching from the southwest that’s really going to tap into some of that gulf moisture and bring us some very heavy rain, and the possibility of some strong storms.

So, Sunday, we’ll definitely be Weather Aware for you. Then, once that system moves out, much colder air comes pouring in, and by Tuesday morning, we’re talking lows in many places, down into the 20’s!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Friday!