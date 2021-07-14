Isolated afternoon showers continue through Friday, then becoming more stay by the weekend until a cool front moves through on Monday

Isolated showers will continue to pop up across the area this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these could generate a thunderstorm or two.

Thursday and Friday will be similar to today being dry in the morning then isolated storms popping up in the afternoons due to daytime heating.

By the weekend, we will clear up a bit with only the chance for stray showers in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

In the extended forecast, next week, a cool front will move through Monday bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms back through Wednesday morning.