SATURDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies through early afternoon, then we see the clouds increase with a chance for some isolated showers and storms late afternoon into the evening.

SUNDAY: We’ll have a few more clouds to start off the day with, with some sunshine through early afternoon before we the clouds increase once again with a chance for some isolated showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, we’ll see a front approach the region and that’s going to keep us mostly cloudy, not only for Monday but through mid-week with increased rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be kept in check as well as highs Monday and Tuesday will only get up to the low to mid 80s, and mid to upper 80s the rest of the week into the weekend.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is currently located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as expected to travel north-northwestward into southern Texas where they could see some localized flooding. Other than that, tropics are pretty quiet, but there are some hints of some tropical activity about a week from now in the Gulf. Nothing major is expected at this point, but it could bring increased rain chances to our area about 7-10 days out. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest!

