Isolated PM showers until front moves in Friday, then clearing up for Independence Day

Isolated showers and storms will continue to move across our area into the afternoon and evening. None of these are expected to be severe but definitely have the potential to produce heavy rain and lightning.

Tomorrow looks to be very similar to today with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the upper 80’s for a high.

By Friday, a front will push its way across the state leaving us with scattered showers and storms for the majority of the day. This will follow into Saturday morning, but clear out by Saturday afternoon.

The Fourth of July holiday is looking to be quite nice with only the small chance for stray showers in the afternoon.

For the beginning of next week, the chance for stray storms in the afternoons remains in the forecast. We will also be keeping an eye on a developing tropical system that has a high chance of formation over the next few days.