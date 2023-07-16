Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a few morning showers and storms, we will get a break from the rain as we head towards midday. Later this afternoon isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up, primarily along our southern counties. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 90s.

Following todays showers, the rest of the week will be dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s starting Monday. Many of us will have an opportunity to hit triple digits through Thursday.

Rain chances will move back into the forecast Thursday evening and linger through next weekend. The rain and continued cloud cover will allow our temperatures to cool back into the lower 90s and even upper 80s by next Saturday.