As we go through your Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions with an isolated shower or two this afternoon and evening. Today’s high will top out around 89 degrees.

For the week ahead, umbrellas will be needed. You won’t need them all day, but each day we’ll have a chance for some showers and even a few storms. Not any one will be a washout, but rain chances will be higher on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

As far as rainfall totals for the next 7 days, anywhere from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches to our south, and locally, from 2 1/2 to as much as 5 inches are possible. So definitely a wet week ahead at times.

Then, Friday into next weekend, we go back to a drier pattern.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian