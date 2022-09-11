TODAY: We’ll have mostly cloudy skies around for your Sunday with more isolated showers expected. We could see some sunshine today, with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Monday is going to be a day of transition as a cool front arrives and swings through the region. We’ll start out the day with cloudy skies, and a shower or two is possible, but once the front comes through in the afternoon/early evening, it’ll take the clouds and showers with it. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Once the front moves through on Monday, it’s going to set us up for a slight taste of Fall. Temperatures will be slightly below average, and the humidity levels will be much lower. Highs Tuesday on into the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, and with the lower humidity, it’s going to feel pretty nice. On Friday, an area of low pressure that’s expected to ride up the east coast over the weekend may be close enough to give us a stray shower with some wrap around moisture, but most of you will remain dry.

TROPICS: No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian