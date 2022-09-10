TODAY: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for your Saturday with some isolated showers around, and we can’t a rumble of thunder or two. Highs today will reach the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Again, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but don’t be surprised to see the sun peak through. Stray showers will be around but many of you will remain dry. Highs on Sunday will top out again in the low 80s.

WEEK AHEAD: On Monday, we’ll see a cool front sweep through the region. Out ahead of it showers and a few storms may be possible, but by Monday evening, the front should be through us and that will set us up for some really nice weather for much of the week. Look for lots of sunshine, much lower humidity levels, mostly dry conditions into the weekend. An area of low pressure will ride up the East Coast on Friday, so we can’t rule out a stray shower, but nonetheless, next weekend is looking much better than this weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl continues to speed off to the northeast toward the Northern Atlantic, so it’s no threat to the U.S. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a tropical wave to move off the coast of Africa on Monday with gradual development possible as it moves westward across the Atlantic.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! brian