Temperatures trending warmer this morning with readings in the upper 30s and 40s. As we head into the afternoon we will start to see readings warm nearly 30 degrees into the lower 60s. While this morning will start off with clear skies, we will start to see clouds move in from the west by midday and will continue to see cloud cover build throughout the day.

After 2pm, we may see an isolated shower, with our northern counties having the best chance of seeing some rainfall. These passing showers will move through by midnight.

Tomorrow we will remain dry with only a passing cloud expected. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Our next chance of measurable rainfall will move in Thursday afternoon with showers possible starting after midday on Thursday and continuing into early Friday morning. Conditions will clear up by midday on Friday, leaving us with a clear start to next weekend.

In the extended forecast, we will see a second chance for rain as a secondary system begins to move through the southeast at the start of next week.