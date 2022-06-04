We’re starting out with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. By Noon, we’re into the low 80s and mostly sunny. This afternoon, we’ll have partly cloudy conditions with the chance of an isolated shower. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Rainfall for the next 7 days, is going to be at a premium. Localy, we’re talking half an inch at best!

For the next several days, we’re really stuck between systems. We have a stationary front to our south, and frontal systems to our north, and in between, high pressure. That’s going to make chances of seeing any showers slim to none.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is effecting south Florida and will provide some heavy rain to that area. It will move rather quickly out into open water off the east coast and into the open Atlantic, but this thing will drop some good rain amounts on south Florida.

And for the next 7 days, lots of sunshine with temps slightly above average with only a stray shower possible from time to time Tuesday into next weekend. In otherwords, a very Summer-like pattern for much of the week ahead.