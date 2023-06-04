Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Today readings will once again be in the upper 80s, but some areas will still see lower 90s. A few isolated storms will begin to build from the north later this afternoon. One or two severe storms is possible, with damaging winds being our main concern.

After a dry start earlier on Monday, stray showers will be possible later in the evening.

Stray showers will be possible every day through Thursday, when a front begins to move through that evening. With the passage of this front, scattered storms will begin Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be near average through Wednesday. Following the passage of the front on Thursday, readings will briefly cool on Friday but will quickly rebound next weekend.