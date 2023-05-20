Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a cool front that will be making its way through the southeast later tonight. Storms that kick up along this front may be strong and one or two could become severe. Our primary threats heading into tonight will remain small hail and damaging wind gusts.

Stray showers will end early tomorrow morning as the front finally pushes through. Following a break from the rain around midday, day time heating will begin to produce pop up showers later tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the low to upper 80s.

Following Sunday, readings will begin to cool off for the start of this week as highs struggle to reach into the upper 70s. Scattered storms will be possible again on Monday and Tuesday, primarily across our southern counties, as todays front stalls to our south.

Late next week, conditions will be drier as this low pressure system finally pushes further south. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s by Thursday.