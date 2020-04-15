It’ll be clear, calm , and cold in the AM, then mild by the afternoon

The winds brought in all this cooler than average readings today and for the overnight. The winds will subside and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday but under high pressure we will warm fast into the lower 70s, quite a difference form today’s mid-60s.

We are on track for a couple fast moving shortwaves but at this time not expecting too much for the first weak front late Friday into Saturday. There will be mainly clouds but not much but a mention for a light shower or thunderstorm farther south. GFS models this time of year want to inflate this set-up as another round of severe weather and I’m not seeing this with all this stable air in place. This will not be the same for late Sunday and into Monday, with another front. We are always watching this time of year and even in the very extended forecast…

The main story for temperatures will be that they will be warming-up.

*LOOKING WAY AHEAD: Not written in stone, but we are looking at our seasonal set-up for future severe weather set-ups for severe weather…Possibly the 23rd and 26th…Stay tuned.