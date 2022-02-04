It’ll take days to dry the 6-8″ of rainfall in 24 hours, with plenty of sunshine

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Storms will move out this morning but we’ll keep rain in the forecast. Expect rounds of rain this morning and into the afternoon then slowly ending by the evening.

The reason for this is a cold front thatcontinues to move east, behind this front our temperatures will fall ratherquickly so expect the upper 40s to low 50s by our evening commute.

Drying out tonight with clouds decreasing early Saturday morning. Saturday will feature more sun cooler temperatures and gusty winds but we’ll warm right back up on Sunday with a few more high clouds.