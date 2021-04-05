Keeping the sun around until the unsettled pattern returns by the end of the week

The weather continues to be stable and sunny through Wednesday. The temperatures in this first alert forecast will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Wednesday. The overnight low temperatures will also go from the cooler mid-40s to lower 50s.

The big story is Thursday through Saturday and right now the front stalls towards our west Thursday. It’ll send a couple of waves in our direction. Almost a west to east direction. One may clip our northern counties Thursday morning. These typically produce bow echoes and strong winds.

WEATHER AWARE possibly: At this time, Thursday and Friday look to be more of a low-end severe risk BUT Saturday we need to watch with the passage of the cold front to be more of a severe weather set-up.