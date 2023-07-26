Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- With the heat and humidity ramping back up this weekend, now is the time to go over pet safety. Here are a few important steps you can take to keep your furry friends happy and healthy.

Limit exercise on hot days

Adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. When the air temperature is 95 degrees, asphalt can reach up to 140 degrees. A dogs paw can burn in under a minute at this temperature. Try to walk in shaded grass where the temperature is cooler.

Provide plenty of shade and water

Whenever your pet goes outside, make sure they have plenty of shade and water. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat—in fact, it makes it worse. Find places in the shade that have unrestricted air flow.

Watch for signs of heatstroke

Extreme temperatures can cause heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Some signs of heatstroke in dogs are heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, a rapid heartbeat, excessive thirst, lethargy, dizziness, lack of coordination, vomiting, and a deep red or purple tongue. If you think that your dog is suffering from heatstroke, pour cool (not cold) water on them. Get them indoors as quickly as possible and continue to poor cool water on them. As they cool down, have them drink small amounts of water at a time.