Kentucky governor says he fears tornadoes in state killed at least 70 people and that death toll may exceed 100

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky governor Andy Beshear says the tornado was on the ground for 227 miles and he fears tornadoes in state killed at least 70 people and that death toll may exceed 100 across 10 counties.

The tornado flattened a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky with at least 110 workers inside.

Rescue operations are still underway searching for survivors.

President Biden spoke earlier on the devastation caused by severe weather and tornadoes that took place across several states.

“The federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help.”

At least eight other people were killed in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Illinois.