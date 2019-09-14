Lack of rain to keep us hot and dry

Little relief in sight from the heat as the lack of moisture will continue through the rest of the weekend and for the majority of the upcoming week.

Tropical Storm Humberto will not help things across the two state area as the system will remain out in the Atlantic Ocean and may pose a threat to the island of Bermuda.

For us, an increase in humidity and a few more clouds as a boundary moves it; however, doesn’t make it here and hardly any moisture to work with. Sunday will be another hot day as high pressure aloft builds in with few changes till midweek.

High pressure becomes ‘weaker’ around midweek but temperatures still holding strong in the low 90s and well above average. Later in the week, possibly some relief as a weak wedge sets up which could bring upper 80s to the region.