Last day of September: hot and dry

The month of September will end on a hot one with only one day below average and that was at the first of the month. Temperatures will continue to be above average today with highs in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon.

The average high for the first of October is 82 degrees and tomorrow we will top out in the middle 90s and in fact by the end of the week we’ll once again be on record watch, we could potentially tie or break records before we see a retreat in the heat this weekend.

Some good news to report, we received some rain over the weekend. Now only a few of us actually got rain but for those who did it was beneficial, the rain that fell over Columbus put a little dent in our rain deficit, we’ll still end the month over an inch and half below normal. Rainfall chances look to slightly increase this weekend and we’ll have to watch late next week for an even better chance.