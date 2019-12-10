Last full moon of the year will peak on 12/12 at 12:12 AM

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Are you ready for a little bit of fun with numbers?

The last full moon of the year and of the decade will happen on Thursday Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m., that’s a lot of 12s to work with. This will only happen if you live in the eastern time zone but don’t worry central time zone, you’ll get to have a little fun of your own.

In the central time zone, the moon will reach its full peak on 12/11 at 11:12 PM. It may not look like much but 12/11, 11:12 is a palindrome or a sequence that reads the same forwards and backwards. Other Palindromes you might be familiar with, civic, the name Hannah and for meteorologists: radar.

The December full moon is termed “cold moon” or long night moon due to the cold temperatures that many typically see and also because of the long winter nights that happen during the month.