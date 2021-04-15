 

Late day breaks of sun and then more clouds ahead of Saturday’s wet weather

Weather

RIGHT NOW: The forecast will be cooler for all our northern counties due to a slightly cooler air mass and a second cool front stalling north. Similar to a “wedge” of cooler air. We are holding off the rain until Saturday from this point forward with the exception of a few sprinkles.

FORECAST TONIGHT: There will be some partial clearing for most of the evening but morning clouds will roll back into the region. We will be rain-free, with cooler readings. North of Columbus will dip into the upper 40s and all our southern counties will remain into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: The remainder of Friday will be pleasant and rain-free with breaks of sun and certainly cooler compared to the last several days. Our northern counties will experience slightly cooler conditions into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: This system is forming over the Southwest Region of the U.S. and will track along the southern portion of the states. The timing of this system looks to be Saturday morning and there’s still disparity if the heaviest rain and storms are tracking south of Columbus or across the entire region.

*We are not Weather Aware because of this system, but we need to watch this closely of course this time of year. For the most part, we are fortunate not to see severe weather set-ups, however, long-range models are advertising the contrary for the April-May transition.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 52°

Friday

74° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 74° 55°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 74° 49°

Monday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 52°

Tuesday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 76° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
70°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
61°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
68°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
70°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
72°

