Leaves falling early and readings finally taking a dip

Great news for you cooler morning lovers! The overnight low readings will dip down to near 60 to mid-60s. The daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

High pressure over the mid-Atlantic and the nearby upper level post remnants of Imelda over northeast Texas will have enough of a pressure gradient to keep it breezy throughout the weekend with periods of gusts up to 20mph from the east and occasional fair clouds spreading across the region.

This Monday morning the autumnal equinox falls about September 22 or 23, as the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south. It’ll begin to heat up a bit but not triple digit heat…