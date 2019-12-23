Light rain continues today, additional 1-3 inches possible with locally higher amounts.

Flood watch continues until 7 AM Tuesday for GA counties, we’ve picked up 1-3 inches of rain, an additional 1-3 inches of rain will remain possible today through tonight.

Light rain will end early Tuesday morning then we’ll see decreasing clouds and sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs on Christmas eve will reach the upper 60s to low 70s for some.

Expect Christmas day and the rest of the week to remain dry and above average with highs just shy of 70 degrees, sunny skies on Christmas day and then becoming mostly sunny Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance for a few showers will be late Sunday into early next week.