Light rain early then the sun returns by afternoon and plenty of wind

We’ve had reports of many cars hydroplaning and many accidents due to the poor visibility, while driving, and strong wind gusts with minor damage.

8:30PM the heaviest will move east then another round of showers and storms arrive…This second big wave of training showers and storms lift across the area around 10:30PM-3:30AM Saturday morning.

Red Nose ½ marathon: 8am race time cloudy and breezy with readings into the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few light showers. The sun will be moving into the are post-race around 1PM…Readings will peak around 60 then rapidly fall down through the 50s and 40s across Alabama after sunset. A clear Saturday night and a cold Sunday forecast.