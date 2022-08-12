COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! That’s exactly what the National Lightning Safety Council advises when thunderstorms approach. Lightning occurs year round, but most prominent during summer when most people are struck. Roughly 20 people are killed every year by lightning strikes because there is no safe place outside during a storm.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, the odds of becoming a lightning victim are 1/332,000,000, but the more important statistic is the chance of being injured. The 10 year average of lightning injuries stand at 207 while the 10 year average for deaths stand at 23.

Over your lifetime you have a 1/18,043 chance of getting struck by lightning. So far this year there have been 13 lightning fatalities across 9 states along with the District of Columbia. 11 of those are male and 2 female.

The easiest way to avoid getting struck by lightning, is always knowing the forecast and avoid being outside when lightning becomes a threat. But if you are caught outside during a thunderstorm — seek shelter immediately. Avoid standing under trees as more people are killed being under them or a tall object.

Once the storm passes and 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder you can leave your shelter.

Source: National Lightning Safety Council, NOAA