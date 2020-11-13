 

Limited chance of rain this weekend with cool nights ahead

Looks like a great looking weekend for the valley as above normal temperatures will continue.  It will be a 50/50 with the sunshine as clouds are expected to arrive with a cold front on Sunday. 

This front will bring limited chances of rain but cooler temperatures for the new work week ahead.  Highs in the 70s over the weekend will gradually cool back into  mid 60s. 

Overnight lows in the 50s will drop into the low 40s.  Areas away from town could see lows falling back into the 30s by Thursday.  Dry weather will continue for the next seven days.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 50°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 78° 50°

Saturday

76° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 57°

Sunday

76° / 45°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 76° 45°

Monday

69° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 44°

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 42°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

