Limited chance of rain this weekend with cool nights ahead

Looks like a great looking weekend for the valley as above normal temperatures will continue. It will be a 50/50 with the sunshine as clouds are expected to arrive with a cold front on Sunday.

This front will bring limited chances of rain but cooler temperatures for the new work week ahead. Highs in the 70s over the weekend will gradually cool back into mid 60s.

Overnight lows in the 50s will drop into the low 40s. Areas away from town could see lows falling back into the 30s by Thursday. Dry weather will continue for the next seven days.