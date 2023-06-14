COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rounds of storms are expected to come through the News 3 viewing area through-out the day on Wednesday.
WRBL put together a list of storm shelters in the local area to help you stay prepared in weather aware conditions:
- The Russell County Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell
- The baseball fields in Seale next to Russell County Middle School on Old Seale Highway
- Behind the Russell County Sheriff’s Department substation in Hurtsboro
- The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Station 4 in Lee County
These shelters are available to all local residents and are open all hours.
For those unable to get to a shelter, Weather Forecaster Kaylee Barbee is offering these tips:
- Avoid windows, doors, outside walls
- Cover yourself with blankets or matresss for protection
- Safest place is the basement
If you don’t have a basement, go to the innermost room