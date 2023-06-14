COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rounds of storms are expected to come through the News 3 viewing area through-out the day on Wednesday.

WRBL put together a list of storm shelters in the local area to help you stay prepared in weather aware conditions:

The Russell County Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell

The baseball fields in Seale next to Russell County Middle School on Old Seale Highway

Behind the Russell County Sheriff’s Department substation in Hurtsboro

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Station 4 in Lee County

These shelters are available to all local residents and are open all hours.

For those unable to get to a shelter, Weather Forecaster Kaylee Barbee is offering these tips: