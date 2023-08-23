6:00PM:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures today warmed into the the mid to upper 90s, but many areas felt as if they were in the triple digits. Conditions will stay dry through most of the week, but we will be watching a small disturbance to our north tomorrow. There is very little chance this will bring us any relief tomorrow afternoon.

Dangerous heat will linger through the end of the school week as a dome of high pressure lingers over most of the United States. But at the start of next week, a little bit of relief will finally move back into the First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures will cool back into the lower 90s by next Tuesday. Moisture will return to the forecast Sunday, as stray showers move in that evening. Showers and storms will linger through the first half of next week.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Franklin is currently brings strong damaging winds and flooding to the Dominican Republic. over the next few days, this storm is expected to strengthen once it passes over the island. By Saturday morning, this storm is expected to by a hurricane, and potentially a category two storm by next week. Further out in the Atlantic we are watching two other areas that could potentially become names storms in the next few days. As of now, these storms do not pose a threat to the United States.