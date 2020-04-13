LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather in East Alabama and West Central Georgia, tornado watch in effect

UPDATE (2:33 a.m.): Columbus and Harris County are starting to calm down.

UPDATE (2:32 a.m.): One more round of strong winds expected in Eufaula, Ala. Severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect until 3 a.m./2 a.m. central.

UPDATE (2:31 a.m.): Stewart County not quite clear from the storm yet.

UPDATE (2:25 a.m.): Severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Sumter County, Marion County, Schley County, Taylor County Ga. until 3 a.m. Eastern.

Strong winds expected for Webster, Ellaville, and Richland in Georgia. Plains could see some strong winds as well.



Severe thunderstorm warning for Randolph and Terrell Counties until 3:45 a.m. Eastern.

UPDATE (2:18 a.m): Barbour County under Severe Thunderstorm warning until 3 a.m./2 a.m. CDT.

UPDATE (2:04 a.m.): Tornado warning in effect for Talbot County and Upson County until 2:30 a.m.

UPDATE (1:57 a.m.): Stewart County, Ga. is under a wind advisory until 6 a.m., and a tornado watch is in effect until 7 a.m.

UPDATE (1:47 a.m.): Thunderstorm warning for Lee and Russell Counties in Alabama has expired.

UPDATE (1:39 a.m.): Strong winds expected to come into Columbus, within the next few minutes. Not much rotation with this storm. Lots of lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Chattahoochee, Harris, Msucogee, and Talbot Counties still in effect until 2:15 a.m.

Potential for the winds to down trees. Some power outages are being reported in Smiths Station, Ala.

UPDATE (1:31 a.m): Lee and Russell Counties in Alabama have a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 12:45 a.m. CDT.

UPDATE (1:27 a.m.): A tornado watch is in effect of West Central Georgia until 7 a.m.

UPDATE (1:19 a.m.): Columbus, Georgia is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 a.m. Marion County, Chattahoochee County, Talbot County, and Harris County Georgia are also under this same thunderstorm warning.

UPDATE (1:16 a.m.): CORRECTION: An East Alabama Medical Center spokesperson says they are not running on generator power. The generator was turned on as a precautionary measure, but power at the facility did not go out.

UPDATE (1:13 a.m.): Smiths Station is under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch.

UPDATE (1:10 a.m.): The storm is heading into Georgia now, passing through Auburn and Lee County, Ala. Columbus will experience more storm activity soon.

Currently, there are tornado watches across our viewing area and severe thunderstorm warnings in multiple counties.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you the latest live updates while the First Alert Weather Team tracks the storms coming through the WRBL viewing area.