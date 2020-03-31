LIVE UPDATES: Tornado damage in Barbour County

Damage photos:

(Photo from Besty Motley Newsom)

UPDATE (1:21 p.m. EST): Tornado Watch canceled for Barbour, Lee, and Russell Counties in Alabama.

UPDATE (1:18 p.m. EST): The Tornado Watch for Russell County, Ala. has been canceled.

UPDATE (1:11 p.m. EST): The National Weather Service is reporting the tornado crossed Highway 431, with significant damage reported.

Mayor Jack Tibbs reports that 12 homes have been damaged in the neighborhood south of Country Club of Alabama. Minor injuries were reported.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant weather advisory has been issued for Russell County, Ala. as a tornado inflicts severe damage in Barbour County and heading east into Georgia.

So far there have been reports of flipped semi-truck trailers on US Highway 431, damaged houses, and fallen trees in south Eufaula, Ala. near the Country Club of Alabama Golf Course.

News 3 will be updating live on air and online as the storm continues. Stay with WRBL for the most current information.