COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When it comes to frigid weather in the forecast, many times people overlook the simple things that can put your safety in jeopardy and even personal property at risk.

The first alert weather team has been talking about the frigid forecast leading up to the storm – saying it’s the coldest air folks have seen since January 2018. The concern is a prolonged period of time where temperatures will be sub-freezing.

Chance Corbett, the Director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security in Columbus, says with the latest frigid air arriving in the Deep South, residents must have a plan to minimize any disruption in the city.

“We obviously want to be as prepared as they can knowing that the temperature is going to dip as hard as they are,” said Corbett. “As our great partners with the meteorologists locally or here, keep saying on TV, make sure that you’re, you know, checking your pipes. Make sure that you’re covering your pipes because the temperatures are going to get below freezing.”

December 21st marks the first day of winter, something Georgia Power officials are prepared for. They want their customers to know the winter season could bring many types of disruptions. It’s never too late to plan ahead, but in doing so, safety must come first.

“A lot of people, they use generators during this time,” said Chad Nation, a Georgia Power spokesperson. “Make sure that you never use a generator inside and always make sure that you practice generator safety. If you have a fireplace, make sure that it is well ventilated.”

Simple things that people can do today are: