CAUSE FOR PAWS: 03 10 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUSE FOR PAWS: 03 10 2020"

Local School Closings for March 5 in the WRBL viewing area

Weather

by: WRBL Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WRBL) – As we track severe weather going into Thursday and Friday, we’ll have an updated list of school closings in our viewing area.

So far, we know that schools in Clay County, Ga. will be closed on March 5, and as we get more alerts of local school closings, we’ll update the list.

School closing announcements:

  • Clay County, Ga. Schools are closed
  • Stewart County, Ga. has delayed school opening by two hours

Stay with News 3 as we bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Super Tuesday Results

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories