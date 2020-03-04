Local School Closings for March 5 in the WRBL viewing area

(WRBL) – As we track severe weather going into Thursday and Friday, we’ll have an updated list of school closings in our viewing area.

So far, we know that schools in Clay County, Ga. will be closed on March 5, and as we get more alerts of local school closings, we’ll update the list.

School closing announcements:

Clay County, Ga. Schools are closed

Stewart County, Ga. has delayed school opening by two hours

