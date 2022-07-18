For your monday, we’ll start out with lots of sunshine, and that will continue into the afternoon with temps eventually reaching the low 90s, but we are going to have our eye on some showers and storms later on…

Heading into the afternoon we should be in good shape, but around dinner time we have a complex of showers and storms finally reaching the Chattahoochee Valley. Question is, to what extent does it hold together? Everything diminishes overnight, then Tuesday morning we could see a round of showers and storms, then again in the afternoon we see more showers and storms popping up, but right now, the afternoon activity looks to be mainly Columbus southward. We will also see more clouds tomorrow, and that may help hold our highs down a few degrees. Then getting into Wednesday, mostly sunny with again some afternoon pop up showers and storms mainly Columbus southward.

For the next 7 days, temps right around average until we get to the weekend, when we start to see some mid 90s enter the picture. Until then, chance for showers each day with slightly better chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

Tropics right now? Doesn’t look like any relief there anytime soon. as nothing is expected over the next 5 days.

If you’re headed to the beach, look for isolated afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Monday! Brian