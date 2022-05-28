A beautiful start to Saturday with lots of sunshine and below average temperatures. If there was ever a morning to get out and go for a run, it’s this morning, you can’t beat it. As we go through the day today, we’ll see a few clouds this afternoon, but we’ll still see lots of sunshine, and no chance for rain with a high of 85.

But, how about the rest of this Memorial Day Weekend? Sunday will be much like Saturday with just a few afternoon clouds, but temperatures will be closer to 90. For your Memorial Day Monday, we’re on the west side of this high pressure, so we’ve got a southerly flow going on, and that may help kick off a few popup showers for Memorial Day, but still we should see mostly sunny skies for much of the day. Then once we lose that daytime heating, and any showers around will dissipate. So, very Summer-like actually.

And with Hurricane Season officially starting next week, it’s that time of the year we have to keep an eye on the tropics. Good news is, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any development over the next 5 days for the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico. There’s is Tropical Storm Agatha down in the eastern Pacific. Winds right now are sustained at 45 mph, expected to become a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, and eventually crossing over into the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico as a tropical low. Then we’ll have to keep an eye on it, but that won’t be until after Wednesday.

Back here at home, for the next 7 days, a stray shower is possible for Memorial Day, but the majority of us will probably stay dry. Then a chance for stray to isolated showers Thursday and Friday with a weak front dipping down and coming through on Friday. But overall, not much rain in that extended forecast, with temps above average by the end of next week.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian