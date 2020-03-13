Major Flooding sets back Webster County Farmers

WEBSTER COUNTY,Ga (WRBL)- Major flooding in Webster County, Ga. has set farmers back for weeks, after more than six inches of rain flooded their land.

“The biggest thing here is they are ready to plant, it’s time to plant and prep the fields but the damages have caused a lot of washes in the field,” said Cliff Bowden, the County Agriculture Resource Agent.

Several days of rain left multiple farmers at a stand still, after their land was flooded and filled with red clay and pools of water. Since the flood, farmers have not been able to plant their crops.

“Corn is the thing that is going to be going in quickly, it needs to be going in any day now, some of them are in a difficult situation because they are trying to repair damage from that rainfall. So right now they can’t plant until that’s fixed,” said Bowden.

One farmer tells News 3 that today is the first day that he has been able to get out in the field and start to fix his land, but he plans to have things up and running by next week.