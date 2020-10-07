Major hurricane Delta to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula before heading into the Gulf.

Short term:

Left over cloud cover from Tuesday will continue to decrease and we’ll begin to see more sunshine today as high pressure settles over the area. Temperatures today will be much warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Tropics:

Hurricane Delta remains a major category 4 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall on the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula. By Wednesday evening Delta will begin to move into the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen as it moves to the north. Current track has shifted west over the last few updates and landfall looks likely along the Louisiana coastline late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

We will begin to shift our focus to the tropics for our forecast starting Thursday. Majority of the day on Thursday we will be warm and humid under mostly cloudy skies. As Hurricane Delta gets closer to the coast we could see a few outer bands moving in producing a few showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

We’ll continue to watch for a few showers on Friday to kick up from Delta as it begins to make landfall. The best chance for scattered showers looks to be during the weekend as delta moves further inland and curves to the northeast. Heavy rain possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible but the greatest chance for high rainfall totals look to be north of the area at the moment.

How Delta impacts us in terms of rainfall and even severe weather depends on the exact track and where it makes landfall.